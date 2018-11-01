Hoarse Biden kicks off Heitkamp’s tour with calm message

Former Vice President Joe Biden puts his hands on the shoulders of a man who attended a rally for North Dakota Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, in Fargo, N.D., Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Biden was promoting a final five-day campaign tour by Heitkamp that her officials say will cover 2,000 miles and 20 stops. Biden said Heitkamp is needed in Washington to help get things done and maintain civility. She is running against Republican Rep. Kevin Cramer. Dave Kolpack AP Photo