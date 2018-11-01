Early voting underway in Oklahoma for midterm elections

Early voting is underway with Oklahoma set to make midterm election picks in open congressional and gubernatorial races.
Voters can cast early ballots at county election board offices where they are registered from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Tulsa area will choose a replacement for Jim Bridenstine, who resigned to take a job at the helm of NASA. Republican Kevin Hern faces Democrat Tim Gilpin in the race for U.S. House District 1.
But the state's top race is to replace term-limited GOP Gov. Mary Fallin. Republican businessman Kevin Stitt faces Democrat and former state attorney general Drew Edmondson in what's turning out to be a close contest.
