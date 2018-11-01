Honolulu commits $44M in city funds for rail project

Honolulu officials will allow $44 million from the city's general fund to be used to finance the 20-mile (32-kilometer) rail project.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the Honolulu City Council approved measures Tuesday that were needed to meet the demands of the Federal Transit Authority for the more than $8 billion project.
City officials told council members that the administration is examining financing options that are transparent, do not put the city in financial risk and get the funds into a Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transit account by the federal agency's Nov. 20 deadline.
The FTA had committed $1.55 billion for the rail project, but held up about $745 million pending a new recovery plan, which the agency required when project costs soared.
Comments