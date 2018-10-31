Alysia Montano, an American middle distance runner, flanked by Jim Carroll, deputy director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy, left, and Edwin Moses, chairman of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, wipes away tears as she recounts her experience at the 2012 Olympics when she finished behind two Russian runners using performance-enhancing drugs, during a White House event aimed at reforming the World Anti-Doping Agency, in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018.
Alysia Montano, an American middle distance runner, flanked by Jim Carroll, deputy director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy, left, and Edwin Moses, chairman of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, wipes away tears as she recounts her experience at the 2012 Olympics when she finished behind two Russian runners using performance-enhancing drugs, during a White House event aimed at reforming the World Anti-Doping Agency, in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo
White House, athletes pressure anti-doping body to reform

Olympic athletes have joined the acting White House drug czar and anti-doping officials to call on the World Anti-Doping Agency to reform its governance.

Wednesday's summit was organized by the Office of National Drug Control Policy in part as a response to WADA's reinstatement of Russia's anti-doping agency. The Russian agency was banned for three years for what investigators said was state-sponsored doping at the Sochi Olympics.

Acting drug czar James Carroll stopped short of threatening to withdraw U.S. funding to WADA, calling that "an issue of last resort." Instead, participants in the summit hope to pressure WADA to make changes from within that will eliminate conflicts of interest and give athletes a more prominent voice.

WADA said in a statement that the summit was one-sided and its representatives were not invited.

