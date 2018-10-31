White House, athletes pressure anti-doping body to reform

Alysia Montano, an American middle distance runner, flanked by Jim Carroll, deputy director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy, left, and Edwin Moses, chairman of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, wipes away tears as she recounts her experience at the 2012 Olympics when she finished behind two Russian runners using performance-enhancing drugs, during a White House event aimed at reforming the World Anti-Doping Agency, in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo