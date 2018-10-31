Man says he attacked police station because he wanted to die

This photo provided by the state’s attorney’s office in Prince George’s County, Md., shows Michael Ford, charged with attacking a Maryland police station while his two brothers videotaped the shootout, which led to an officer mistakenly killing an undercover detective. Opening statements are expected to begin Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, for Ford’s trial in the 2016 shooting death of Prince George’s County police detective Jacai Colson. (Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office via AP)