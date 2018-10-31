US states split on allowing citizen ballot initiatives

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2018 file photo, Carl DeMaio, who is leading the Proposition 6 campaign to repeal a recent gas tax increase, discusses a ballot measure he is proposing to provide money for road repairs and eliminate high-speed rail in Sacramento, Calif. Proposition 6 seeks to repeal the 2017 decision by the Democratic-led Legislature to raise fuel taxes and vehicle fees to pay for roughly $5 billion a year in highway and road improvements and transit programs. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo