Spokesman for GOP candidate quits over old tweets

The press secretary to Republican gubernatorial candidate Allan Fung has resigned over tweets dating back to his college days that appeared to denigrate blacks and women.
Fung accepted the resignation of spokesman Andrew Augustus Tuesday night shortly after the Huffington Post reported on the posts from 2011 and 2012. Augustus was a student at Rhode Island College at the time.
Augustus took to Twitter to announce his departure and apologize for the tweets he sent in college. He wrote that the comments were not reflective of the person he is now and that he was "wholeheartedly sorry" if anyone was offended by the tweets.
Fung is running against Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo in Tuesday's election. Independent Joe Trillo and Moderate Party candidate William Gilbert are also on the ballot.
Comments