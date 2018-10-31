Former secretaries of state troubled by political discourse

Former presidential cabinet members Madeleine Albright and Colin Powell say they're horrified by the anger, tribalism and distortions that stain politics today.
The Omaha World-Herald reports that Albright said Tuesday during a lecture with Powell in Omaha that she's "deeply troubled by the direction we've gone." Albright served as secretary of state under a Democratic president, Bill Clinton.
Powell, a career Army officer who served in top foreign policy posts under Republican presidents, says Americans "have come to live in a society based on insults, on lies and on things that just aren't true."
Both criticized the demonization of immigrants, saying the nation became strong by welcoming them.
