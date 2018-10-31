Running mate says GOP candidate blocked her from debate

The running mate for the Republican candidate for Hawaii governor says Andria Tupola deliberately failed to tell her that she had been invited to a televised debate.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports Republican candidate for lieutenant governor Marissa Kerns failed to attend the debate Monday while the Democratic running mate for Gov. David Ige did attend.
Moderator Paula Akana had announced during the debate that Kerns never showed, but she had been invited and confirmed she would attend.
Tupola says she told Kerns about the debate invite at a campaign rally Sunday.
Kerns says Tupola had accepted the debate invite on her behalf without ever telling her about it.
Tupola denies that she accepted the invitation on Kerns' behalf or ever told the television station that Kerns would attend.
