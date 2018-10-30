Arkansas casino campaign raises more than $2.7 million

A campaign to legalize casinos in Arkansas has raised more than $2.7 million this month from two American Indian tribes in Oklahoma and the parent owner of a dog track in West Memphis.
Driving Arkansas Forward on Tuesday reported spending more than $2.7 million from Oct. 1 through Saturday on the campaign for a proposed constitutional amendment that would legalize casinos at the Southland dog track in West Memphis and the Oaklawn horse track in Hot Springs. The proposal would also legalize casinos in Pope and Jefferson counties.
Delaware North, Southland's parent company, donated more than $1.1 million in October. The Cherokee Nation and Quapaw Tribe have combined given more than $5.8 million total to the campaign.
Driving Arkansas Forward reported having about $123,000 in the bank as of Saturday.
