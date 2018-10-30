Congressman Andy Barr joins the stage with President Donald Trump at Eastern Kentucky University’s Alumni Coliseum in Richmond during his rally for re-election in Kentucky’s 6th district. Oct 13, 2018.
Congressman Andy Barr joins the stage with President Donald Trump at Eastern Kentucky University’s Alumni Coliseum in Richmond during his rally for re-election in Kentucky’s 6th district. Oct 13, 2018. Marcus Dorsey mdorsey@herald-leader.com

National Politics

Barr opposes Trump’s plan to end birthright citizenship

The Associated Press

October 30, 2018 01:24 PM

GEORGETOWN, Ky.

Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Barr says he does not support President Donald Trump's proposal to end citizenship for children born in the United States to non-citizen parents.

Trump made the comments to "Axios on HBO" one week before the midterm elections, where immigration is a key issue. One of the most competitive races in the country is Kentucky's 6th Congressional District, where Barr faces a tough challenge from Democrat Amy McGrath.

Barr told reporters in Kentucky on Tuesday the U.S. Constitution is clear that anyone born in the U.S. is a citizen. He said he does not want to change the Constitution. He says he supports Trump's efforts to secure the border.

Barr's comments came after a visit by House Speaker Paul Ryan to Toyota Tsusho, a Toyota supplier.

