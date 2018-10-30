A glance at North Carolina’s 6 referendum questions

A quick look at the six referendum questions on North Carolina's Nov. 6 ballot. Each would amend the state constitution if approved. The questions are listed in the order in which they appear on ballots. Referendums are not identified on the ballot by number, but only by the generic title of "Constitutional Amendment." Also included are links to the amendment legislation, ballot question and the state's official amendment explanation as created by a special panel:
Constitutional amendment to create right to hunt and fish: Legislation , ballot question and explanation .
Constitutional amendment to expand crime victims' rights already in the state constitution: Legislation , ballot question and explanation .
Constitutional amendment to reduce the income tax rate cap from 10 percent to 7 percent: Legislation , ballot question and explanation .
Constitutional amendment to require photo identification to vote in person: Legislation , ballot question and explanation .
Constitutional amendment to alter the process for filling vacancies for trial and appeals court judgeships: Legislation , ballot question and explanation .
Constitutional amendment to require an eight-member "bipartisan" state ethics and elections board: Legislation , ballot question and explanation .
Comments