Democrat Bartee: Improve education to boost US standing

Democrat Tobey Bernard Bartee speaks to Millsaps College students during a town hall meeting on the Jackson, Miss., campus, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. Bartee, who is running an inexpensive U.S. Senate campaign, says the nation needs to strengthen education to compete internationally. Bartee is one of four candidates running to fill the final two years of a six-year term started by Republican Sen. Thad Cochran. Emily Wagster Pettus AP Photo