GOP’s Zeldin running as ardent Trump backer on Long Island

This Aug. 17, 2017 photo, provided by Perry Gershon for Congress shows Gershon, the Democratic candidate from New York’s 1st Congressional District, in Stony Brook, N.Y. Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin is campaigning for re-election on the eastern half of Long Island as an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump. Zeldin has focused on the public safety threat posed by Central American gangs. Democratic challenger Gershon has accused Zeldin of aligning himself with “anti-immigrant ideologues.” (Perry Gershon for Congress via AP) AP