Judge orders release of Stauber emails with GOP group

A judge has ordered St. Louis County to release a series of emails between County Commissioner Pete Stauber and the National Republican Congressional Committee.
Stauber sent and received the messages on his county government email account while campaigning for the 8th District seat in northeastern Minnesota.
It wasn't immediately clear whether the emails were to be produced by noon Tuesday or noon Wednesday. County officials didn't immediately return calls seeking clarification.
The Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party had sued for access to the emails. Chairman Ken Martin hailed the ruling as a victory for accountability.
Stauber faces Democrat Joe Radinovich and Independence Party candidate Skip Sandman for the 8th District seat.
