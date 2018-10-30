‘Cajun John Wayne,’ other incumbents look safe Nov. 6

FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2016, file photo, Republican candidate Clay Higgins, with his wife, Becca, addresses supporters after his victory in Louisiana’s 3rd congressional district run-off election in Lake Charles, La. The five Republicans and one Democrat who make up Louisiana’s House delegation appear good bets for re-election on Nov. 6, 2018. Higgins, the former sheriff’s deputy once nicknamed the “Cajun John Wayne,” drew the most challengers in Louisiana’s 3rd District. But he has raised considerably more money than his opponents and has the backing of President Donald Trump. The Daily Advertiser via AP, File Lee Celano