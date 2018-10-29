Attacks renew debate: Should US have domestic terrorism law?

In this courtroom sketch, Cesar Sayoc, left, appears in federal court, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, in Miami. Sayoc is accused of sending pipe bombs to prominent Democrats around the country. If foreign citizens had mailed pipe bombs to prominent Democrats, or massacred Jews in a synagogue, there’s a good chance they would have been charged with terrorism. But that won’t happen with either of the men charged in the recent wave of mail bombs and the Pittsburgh shootings. That’s because there’s no domestic terrorism law. (Daniel Pontet via AP) Daniel Pontet AP