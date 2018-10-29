Hamilton County Clerk of Courts Aftab Pureval, a Democrat, speaks during a District 1 debate Republican Rep. Steve Chabot at the Warsaw Federal Incline Theater on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Cincinnati.
Hamilton County Clerk of Courts Aftab Pureval, a Democrat, speaks during a District 1 debate Republican Rep. Steve Chabot at the Warsaw Federal Incline Theater on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Cincinnati. WCPO via AP, Pool Leigh Taylor

Candidates in heated Ohio US House race set for last debate

The Associated Press

October 29, 2018 11:05 PM

CINCINNATI

A veteran Republican congressman and a Democratic county official trying to unseat him in southwest Ohio are meeting in their third and last scheduled debate.

Rep. Steve Chabot (SHA'-but) and Aftab (AF'-tab) Pureval (PYUR'-vawl) square off again Tuesday evening at the University of Cincinnati. The 65-year-old Chabot is seeking his 12th term. At age 36, Pureval is coming off a major 2016 upset in which he defeated the incumbent Hamilton County clerk of courts.

The race has drawn considerable national attention and funding for both.

Pureval says it's time for a fresh approach to the 1st House District's needs.

Chabot said in their second debate that Pureval has "a great smile" and is a "handsome guy." But he said the House job needs a workhorse, not a show horse.

