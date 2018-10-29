Rabbi cites Jesus in prayer for synagogue victims with Pence

Vice President Mike Pence, right, prays with Rabbi Loren Jacobs, of Bloomfield Hills’ Congregation Shema Yisrael, for the victims and families of those killed in the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, at a rally for Republicans in Oakland County, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, at the Oakland County Airport in Waterford, Mich. Ann Arbor News-MLive.com via AP Tanya Moutzalias