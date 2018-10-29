Iraq War veteran Feehan seeks to follow in Walz’s bootprints

In this Oct. 28, 2018, photo, Democratic congressional candidate Dan Feehan, left, is congratulated by Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Walz, center, who’s vacating the southern Minnesota seat that Feehan is seeking, as Feehan’s wife, Amy Duarte Feehan, right, looks on. Feehan and Walz spoke at a get-out-the-vote rally in Mankato, Minn. Steve Karnowski AP Photo