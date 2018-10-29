Landmark Air Force Academy Chapel closing for restoration

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 20, 2012, file photo U.S. Air Force Academy cadets walk past the Cadet Chapel in U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo. The Academy said Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, the chapel will close on Jan. 1, 2019, for a major restoration project that could take up to four years. The restoration includes replacing the chapel’s aluminum skin, removing and cleaning 24,000 stained-glass tiles, stiffening the steel superstructure and adding a water barrier. The project was originally expected to start last summer, but the academy said Monday it was pushed back while the school found a contractor with experience in renovating historic buildings. Ed Andrieski, File AP Photo