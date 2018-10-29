Box Elder police kill mountain lion seen near schools

Police in Box Elder have shot and killed a mountain lion that was spotted roaming near schools last week.
Officers spotted the animal in Veterans Park Friday evening. One officer shot and wounded the lion when it was up in a tree. The wounded animal fell to the ground, and another officer — fearing the big cat could head to nearby homes — shot it again.
KOTA-TV reports a South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks conservation officer came to Box Elder to retrieve the young male lion.
The lion was spotted on school security video early Thursday. Douglas School District officials kept students off the playgrounds Thursday and Friday as a precaution.
Superintendent Alan Kerr said Monday students were allowed back on the playgrounds at all of the district's schools.
