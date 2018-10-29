Republican incumbents take different tacks in upstate NY

FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump, left, listens as Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., speaks before signing a $716 billion defense policy bill named for John McCain at Fort Drum, N.Y. In two New York congressional districts just miles apart, Republican incumbents facing re-election battles are waging two different campaigns: One, Stefanik, has embraced Trump. The other, John Katko, is running as a moderate. Hans Pennink, File AP Photo