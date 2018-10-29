Retrial begins for neo-Nazi charged in 2009 Phoenix killing

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections shows Travis Ricci. Ricci, who was arrested in Phoenix on a murder a charge in a woman’s 2009 shooting death. Lawyers are scheduled to make opening statements Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, at the retrial of Ricci, a neo-Nazi charged with trying to kill a black man and fatally shooting the man’s white girlfriend in 2009 at a Phoenix park. (Arizona Department of Corrections via AP, File) AP