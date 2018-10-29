Before shooting, anti-Semitic incidents were on the rise

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2017, file photo, Rabbi Joshua Bolton of the University of Pennsylvania’s Hillel center surveys damaged headstones at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Philadelphia. The shooting rampage that killed more than 10 people at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life Synagogue on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, is being decried as the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history. Yet the carnage, however unprecedented, is not an aberration: Year after year, decade after decade, anti-Semitism proves to be among the most entrenched and pervasive forms of hatred and bigotry in the United States. Jacqueline Larma, File AP Photo