Candidates for Rhode Island governor prepare for 3rd debate

Rhode Island's gubernatorial candidates are gearing up for their third debate.
It's scheduled for Thursday night at Rhode Island College.
Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo, Republican nominee Allan Fung, independent Joe Trillo and Moderate Party candidate William Gilbert will answer questions.
WJAR-TV is partnering with the American Democracy Project at Rhode Island College to host it. This is the last debate that both Raimondo and Fung have committed to attending.
The event is free and open to the public, but tickets are required. Ticket information is available online .
It will be televised live on WJAR-TV and streamed online.
The Nov. 6 election is a rematch for Raimondo and Fung, who were both their parties' nominees in 2014. A recent poll showed Raimondo in the lead.
