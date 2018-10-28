Maine governor, first lady to host final food drive

Maine Gov. Paul LePage and his wife, Ann, are gearing up for their final Blaine House food drive.
They say the drive will be held for the eighth year in a row on Sunday, Nov. 3, and then again on the following Saturday, Nov. 10. Mainers who donate food will have an opportunity to tour the Blaine House and enjoy light refreshments.
LePage, a Republican, said it's "heartwarming" to see neighbors, friends, co-workers, students and various groups like Boy Scouts dropping off items each year.
Donations will go to the Good Shepherd Food Bank, which will distribute the food to communities they have identified as most in need.
This is the LePages' final food drive. The governor cannot seek re-election because of term limits, and will leave office in January.
