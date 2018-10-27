Rhode Island removes birth dates from its voter database

Rhode Island's secretary of state has removed birth dates from the public voter database.
The Providence Journal reports Nellie Gorbea deleted the month and day for birth dates in the Central Voter Registration System.
Full birth dates can be used to ascertain how accurately the voting list is being maintained and facilitate searches for voters registered in more than one place, or who have died.
Gorbea says she's concerned that full dates of birth would expose voters to possible identity theft. She says she wasn't blocking scrutiny of the voter list.
Gorbea, a Democrat, says they're trying balancing access to information with the security of the data and the voters.
Her Republican opponent, Pat Cortellessa, says he'd restore the birth dates so people feel confident in the election process.
