Greenville Police impose new fines to curb false alarm calls

The Greenville Police Department, starting next month, is imposing a new ordinance in an attempt to curb the high volume of false alarm calls from city businesses.
The Greenville News reports beginning Nov. 1 alarmed locations will be allotted two alarms per alarm permit year without charge. Failure to pay a false alarm fee within 30 days will result in the alarm fee of $50 doubling. Businesses that have more than 10 false alarm activations will be fined $500 per activation. Businesses that fail to pay could have their business license revoked.
Police say panic alarm activations will not be affected by the ordinance change.
Greenville police have responded to more than 18,000 alarm calls since 2015. Police Chief Ken Miller says about 90 percent of those calls end up being false alarms.
