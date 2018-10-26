Kansas voter back on the rolls after accidental deletion

A Lawrence woman says she had to go through a lengthy process to get her advance ballot counted for the Nov. 6 election, after her name was mistakenly deleted from the voter registration list.
Jennifer Tucker told the Lawrence Journal-World that she has been registered to vote since 1996. But when she recently cast an advance ballot, she was told that her registration had been deleted.
Here's what happened: Another person with the same first name and date of birth, but different last name, recently moved from Douglas County to Ellsworth County. A clerical error in Ellsworth County mistook the two Jennifers.
Bryan Caskey of the Kansas secretary of state's office says Douglas County officials have updated Tucker's registration and her vote will be counted on Election Day.
