Audio: Accused GOP lawmaker wanted to take student to hotel

In a Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Rep. David Byrd speaks about a bill he is sponsoring that will allow school employees to carry guns at the Cordell Hull Building in Nashville, Tenn. A friend of Byrd, accused of sexual misconduct, has been recorded saying the Republican once said he wanted to take a teenage girl to a hotel after “playing around a bit” when he was a high school basketball coach. In audio provided by one of three women who have accused Byrd of sexual misconduct when he was their coach, a man identified as Michael Edwards can be heard saying Byrd told him about the incident when they both coached basketball at Wayne County High School several decades ago. The Tennessean via AP George Walker IV