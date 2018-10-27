Showcasing civil rights leader Wyatt Tee Walker’s collection

The keys to the City of Petersburg, City of Richmond, Virginia and his sailing suit are part of the display at The University of Richmond School of Arts & Sciences which hosted a Wyatt Tee Walker Symposium on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. Walker, who was Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s chief of staff, died in January and gifted his personal collection to the school’s Boatwright Memorial Library. Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP Joe Mahoney