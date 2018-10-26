More than 2 million people have already voted in Florida

More than 2 million voters in have already cast their ballots in the battleground state of Florida.
New statistics released Friday by the state Division of Elections show that nearly 560,000 people have voted early this week. Additionally, nearly 1.48 million people have voted by mail.
There are more than 13 million registered voters in the state.
So far Republicans have an edge over Democrats in voting. Nearly 870,000 GOP voters have cast ballots compared to slightly more than 808,000 Democrats.
Florida voters will be choosing a new governor between Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum and former U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis. Outgoing Gov. Rick Scott is challenging U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson in a race for U.S. Senate that could determine control of the U.S. Senate.
