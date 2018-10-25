Biden campaigns with NY candidate, mentions bomb mailings

Former Vice President Joe Biden and 27th Congressional District Democratic candidate Nate mcMurray campaign and greet workers and patrons a restaurant, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, in Lancaster N.Y. A law enforcement official said a suspicious package addressed to former President Joe Biden were intercepted at Delaware mail facilities in New Castle and Wilmington and were similar to crude pipe bombs sent to former President Barack Obama, Hilary Clinton and CNN. Jeffrey T. Barnes AP Photo