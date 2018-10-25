Democratic youth meets GOP experience in Mississippi race

Incumbent U.S. Rep Steven Palazzo says he's building experience that will benefit south Mississippi's 4th Congressional district, warning that "You can't just come in and light the world on fire" in Congress.
But that's exactly what Democratic challenger and state Rep. Jeramey Anderson of Moss Point is trying to do.
Anderson was elected to the state House as the youngest lawmaker in Mississippi history at 21 and now wants to head to Congress at 26. Anderson supports expanded health insurance coverage, a higher minimum wage and less punitive criminal sentencing practices.
Palazzo, for his part, says voters should send him back to Washington for a fifth term representing a district covering 14 counties from Laurel to the Gulf Coast, touting increased military spending and his support of President Donald Trump.
