Black driver shot, paralyzed by police runs for city council

A black man who was paralyzed in a police-involved shooting during a traffic stop has announced he is running for Pittsburgh City Council.
Leon Ford said in a statement Thursday he will run for the city's District 9 seat. According to Ford, the campaign will focus on creating economic opportunities for residents and making neighborhoods safe.
Ford plans to formally launch his campaign on Nov. 11. The seat is currently held by the Reverend Ricky Burgess.
Ford was shot in 2012 when he was stopped by Pittsburgh Officers David Derbish and Andrew Miller. Derbish shot Ford five times.
Ford said officers thought he was a gang member with a similar name.
Earlier this year, Pittsburgh agreed to pay Ford $5.5 million to resolve a federal lawsuit.
