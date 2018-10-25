Gillibrand, GOP challenger debate NY Senate race issues

New York U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Republican challenger Chele (shehl) Farley have sparred in a televised debate over immigration, health care and whether the incumbent Democrat plans to run for her party's presidential nomination in two years.
During the half-hour debate Friday in WABC-TV's Manhattan studio, Gillibrand said she will serve her six-year term if she wins the Nov. 6 election. Gillibrand is considered a potential Democratic Party candidate for the White House in 2020.
Asked about the Central American migrant caravan making its way toward the U.S.-Mexico border, Farley called it "an invasion." Gillibrand countered that individual requests for asylum should be reviewed by judges "in a humane way."
On health care, Gillibrand said she supports Medicare for all, while Farley opposes it as being too costly for taxpayers.
