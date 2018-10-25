In migrant caravan, a Nicaraguan family flees persecution

In this Oct. 23, 2018 photo, Nicaraguan Lester Javier Velasquez Gonzalez, left, his 14-year-old son Axel, 9-year-old daughter Alexa Michelle and wife Idania Molina Rocha, rest on a sidewalk beneath a Nicaraguan national they proudly hung on the wall, while travelling with a migrant caravan to the U.S., in Huixtla, Mexico. While most people joined spontaneously as word of the caravan spread, their long, terrible journey began in early July when the Nicaraguan government launched a crackdown on opposition protests demanding President Daniel Ortega leave office. Moises Castillo AP Photo