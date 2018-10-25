Even in high-interest election year, top races go unopposed

FILE - In this March 28, 2018 file photo, Oklahoma state Sen. Anastasia Pittman, D-Oklahoma City, top center left, talks with colleagues on the Senate floor, in Oklahoma City. Even in 2018, a year being portrayed as the most important midterm race in a generation, races for some of the most important positions in states across the country aren’t even contests. In Oklahoma, where Republicans control the legislature, all statewide offices, and every congressional seat, the state Democratic Party didn’t even field an entire slate of candidates for statewide offices, leaving candidates such as Pittman, the nominee for lieutenant governor, massively outspent. Sue Ogrocki, File AP Photo