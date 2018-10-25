AG’s office recognizes police, community advocates

The Rhode Island Attorney General's Office recognized civic leaders for their efforts this week.
The attorney general's office hosted the annual Justice Awards Wednesday night in Cranston.
Honorees included Central Falls Officer Yomaira Rodriguez. Rodriguez and her fellow officers rushed into a burning building to save seven people last year.
Rodriguez called the rescue part of job duties. She says there are unknown challenges each day she goes into work.
Barrington High School graduates who created an app called Silent 911 which helps domestic violence survivors were also honored. Massachusetts Institute of Technology engineers are currently working on developing the app more.
Other honorees included an environmental and community advocates.
