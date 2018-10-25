Replacement for Deadwood mayor who died is named

City leaders in Deadwood have appointed a new mayor after the man who held the post died last weekend.
Deadwood commissioners held a special meeting Wednesday and voted to appoint Commissioner David Ruth Jr. to serve the remainder of Mayor Chuck Turbiville's term, which expires in April.
The 75-year-old veteran Republican lawmaker had been mayor of Deadwood for the past six years. He also served 10 years in the Legislature, returning to the House last year. He faced re-election to the Legislature and his name will remain on the Nov. 6 ballot. If he is re-elected, the new governor will appoint a replacement.
