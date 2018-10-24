Police clarify warning about absentee ballot canvassers

Police in Yarmouth are clarifying an earlier warning about people going door-to-door asking residents if they want to apply for an absentee ballot, saying the process is legal.
The Maine Secretary of State's Office said Wednesday that the practice is legal so long as the person filling out the application provides written consent. The Portland Press Herald reports Yarmouth police warned residents on Tuesday that it could be a scam.
The department clarified Wednesday that the practice is not illegal, but the town is not involved in the canvassing process.
Secretary of State's Office spokeswoman Kristen Muszynski says it is possible the canvassers represent political parties trying to turn out the vote.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Nov. 1.
