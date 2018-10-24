APNewsBreak: Ex-GOP leader won $265K election print job

A Billings printing company that won a $265,000 contract to send mailers correcting bad information contained in the Montana Secretary of State's voter information pamphlet is owned by a Republican political consultant and former executive director of the state GOP.
Emails and descriptions of phone calls obtained by The Associated Press in a public records request show that Republican Secretary of State Corey Stapleton's office repeatedly directed the Department of Administration use Ultra Graphics LLC for the job.
Ultra Graphics is owned by Jake Eaton, who also owns The Political Company and was executive director of the Montana Republican Party in 2007-2008.
Dana Corson, Stapleton's director of elections and voter services, says Eaton's company was chosen not because of political affiliation, but because it was the only print shop that could complete the job in an accelerated time frame.
