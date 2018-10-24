N Carolina county’s voters complain about touch-screen votes

A large North Carolina county is telling voters to look closely at their ballot decisions on touch-screen machines after some early-voter complaints that their choices were recorded incorrectly.
Guilford County elections director Charlie Collicutt said Wednesday he's received a handful of reports of voters intending to vote one way but the choice registering differently on screens before ballots were submitted. Those voters made the fix.
Collicutt attributes the issue to old technology — he says Guilford's touch-screen machines were purchased in 2006. The machines in question were serviced. He says voters have three ways to double-check their choices before they are submitted.
About 34,000 people have voted at Guilford's early in-person sites since such voting began Oct. 17. Close to 700,000 people had voted at early-voting sites statewide through Tuesday.
