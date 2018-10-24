Packages found at San Diego building had nothing suspicious

Authorities found nothing suspicious Wednesday inside five packages left outside a downtown San Diego building that houses the Union-Tribune newspaper after officials elsewhere in the U.S. intercepted bombs and suspicious packages targeting Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama and CNN.

The office building was evacuated as a precaution as authorities investigated the packages in San Diego but police Lt. Kevin Wadhams said they contained a shoe, a hat, two children's books, a football and an empty bag of potato chips, the newspaper reported .

The building also houses an office of Democratic U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris and her office tweeted that the packages were not addressed to the senator or her office.

San Diego police spokesman Lt. Brent Williams said it was unclear whether they were addressed to anyone.

FLASH SALE: Only $0.99 per month Save on your first 3 months of digital access. Hurry! This offer won't last long. SAVE NOW

"I think it was just gibberish," Williams said.

The Union-Tribune reported that employees who work in the building were evacuated shortly before 9 a.m. after a police lieutenant reported that the boxes were seen on or near a trash can.

Immigration reporter Kate Morrisey saw officers putting tape around the boxes, went inside to work and was told five minutes later to evacuate, the newspaper reported. She said the boxes were priority mail packages.

The website for the financial district office tower says it has 24 floors and houses prominent financial service companies, government agencies and law firms.