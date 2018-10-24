Barre needle disposal program helps clean up city streets

Officials in Barre, Vermont, say a needle disposal program has helped to clean up city streets.
City officials tell WCAX-TV the Greater Barre Safe Sharps Alliance's pilot program has collected over 100,000 needles over the past six months. There are 17 disposal containers placed throughout the city.
Barre Fire Chief Joseph Aldsworth says the department has received less calls about needles on the street.
Vermont Department of Health District Director Joan Marie Misek says concerns about vandalism were "unfounded." Misek says the units help patients managing chronic diseases as well.
The state has created a task force to implement the disposal system in other towns and cities.
