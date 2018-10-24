National Politics

No debates in key US House race, GOP hopeful spurns invites

By RUSSELL CONTRERAS Associated Press

October 24, 2018 11:25 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

Voters in a closely watched U.S. House race in southern New Mexico likely won't get a chance to hear a debate after the GOP hopeful ignored all invites.

Republican nominee Yvette Herrell has declined to respond to offers by three television stations to participate in a debate between her and Democrat Xochitl (ZOH'-cheel) Torres Small.

Torres Small campaign manager Brian Sowyrda says it's now too late for a debate since the election is less than two weeks away.

Herrell senior aide Rob Burgess did not immediately respond to a text message. He previously said Herrell couldn't attend a KOAT-TV debate because she was meeting with voters.

KRWG-TV in Las Cruces and KOB-TV and KOAT-TV in Albuquerque reached out to both candidates about debates.

Sowyrda says Torres Small agreed to all offers.

  Comments  