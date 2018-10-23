Election official says GOP mailer contains bad information

An election official is warning that a Republican mailer sent to Montana households contains bad information about the deadline for absentee ballots to arrive at county election offices.
Audrey McCue of the Montana Association of Clerks and Recorders said in email Tuesday to county election officials that the mailer sent out last week by the Republican National Committee is confusing voters.
The RNC mailer is an absentee ballot application and includes the erroneous information that ballots will be accepted if they are postmarked the day before Election Day and received no later than 10 days after the election.
McCue says ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day, and that anything received afterward is too late, regardless of the postmark.
RNC spokeswoman Miki Carver did not immediately respond to phone, text or email messages.
