Ads pick up in Mississippi special election for US Senate

Advertising is starting to increase ahead of the Nov. 6 special election for a U.S. Senate seat in Mississippi.
Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith released a TV ad Tuesday showing her at her family's cattle auction in Brookhaven. She relates cattle ranching to serving in Washington and says: "You can't be afraid to put your boots on and clean up the mess."
In his own ad out Tuesday, Democratic challenger Mike Espy says Mississippi is "defamed, dismissed and disrespected," and he pledges to "work to correct the stereotypes and attract companies and jobs."
The Remember Mississippi political action committee bought ads supporting Republican Chris McDaniel, saying he is "no establishment politician."
A new NBC News/Marist poll shows the special election has a strong chance of going to a Nov. 27 runoff.
