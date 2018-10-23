City leaders question school district borrowing plans

Leaders of the two largest cities on the Mississippi Gulf Coast question plans by a school district to borrow $55 million to build and remodel schools.
Earlier this month, the Biloxi and Gulfport city councils voted to ask the Harrison County school district to delay its bond referendum, scheduled for Nov. 6.
The district serves many students in northern Biloxi and Gulfport, although those cities operate their own school systems for students farther south.
Biloxi Mayor Andrew "FoFo" Gilich tells The Sun Herald he thinks students in northern Biloxi should attend city schools.
Harrison County Superintendent Roy Gill says school district lines don't change when cities annex new territory.
Gulfport Councilman R. Lee Flowers says his city doesn't oppose improvement plans, but thinks the district should have sought more input.
Comments